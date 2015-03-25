 
Walsall V Scunthorpe at Banks's Stadium : Match Preview

08 December 2017 11:53
Walsall set for Zeli Ismail boost

Walsall midfielder Zeli Ismail is likely to return for Saturday's League One clash with Scunthorpe.

Loanee Ismail was ineligible to play against parent club Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy last weekend, while striker Amadou Bakayoko was rested as Qamaruddin Kouhyar and Reece Flanagan were drafted in, and both could resume.

Defender James Wilson (ankle) and midfielder Joe Edwards (hamstring), who have both been missing for several weeks, are improving, but will not be rushed back.

Manager Jon Whitney is also remaining patient with midfielder Florent Cuvelier as he battles his way back from a calf problem which has sidelined him since October.

Scunthorpe will be without defender Jordan Clarke due to a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old limped off in the 2-0 win over Charlton at the end of November and now needs to undergo surgery on the problem, which looks set to rule him out for several months.

Levi Sutton, who deputised at right-back for Clarke in the early part of the season, could once again step in.

Simon Church is back in contention after a hamstring problem but Sam Mantom (groin), Luke Williams (hamstring) and Jonathon Margetts (knee) are set to sit the game out.

