 
  1. Football
  2. Walsall

Walsall V Rotherham at Banks's Stadium : Match Preview

28 December 2017 04:17
Saddlers could call on James Wilson against Rotherham

Walsall could welcome back defender James Wilson for the home game against Rotherham.

The 28-year-old, on loan from Sheffield United, has missed the last two matches after his partner gave birth.

Amadou Bakayoko remains unavailable as he completes a three-match suspension for his red card in the defeat at Northampton this month.

Florent Cuvelier (knee) and Tyler Roberts (hamstring) are still out for the Saddlers, who are without a win in three league games.

Rotherham will check on Richie Towell.

The midfielder came off in Boxing Day's 3-0 win over Bury with a back spasm and will be monitored ahead of kick-off.

Paul Warne must decide whether or not to start 13-goal striker Kieffer Moore in what is due to be the last game of his productive loan spell before Ipswich recall him.

Jon Taylor (knee) and Darren Potter (Achilles) continue to miss out as the Millers aim to build on their impressive form which has seen them take 10 points from the last four games.

Source: PAR

