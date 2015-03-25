Walsall V Plymouth at Banks's Stadium : Match Preview

Simeon Jackson set to return for WalsallWalsall are set to have Simeon Jackson available for Saturday's Sky Bet League One home clash with Plymouth but will be without a number of players due to international duty.Forward Jackson is fit again after missing last weekend's 3-3 draw with Bradford because of a slight groin problem.Shaun Donnellan and Tyler Roberts will not be involved having been called up for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s and Wales Under-21s respectively.Also absent will be Liam Kinsella, another man away with the Republic's under-21 side, Callum Cockerill-Mollett, part of the Irish under-18s squad, and Maz Kouhyar, who is with Afghanistan. Mitch Candlin has been training with England Under-18s but is expected to be available.Plymouth will be without suspended midfielder Antoni Sarcevic for their trip to the midlands.Sarcevic was sent off during first-half stoppage time as Argyle crashed to a 4-0 home defeat against Scunthorpe last weekend.It is a blow for Argyle boss Derek Adams, who continues to be without the services of injured pair Oscar Threlkeld and Ryan Taylor.Victory for Plymouth would take them above Walsall, who currently lie 13th in League One.

Source: PAR

