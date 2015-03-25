 
Walsall V Peterborough at Banks's Stadium : Match Preview

14 September 2017 01:28
Walsall boss Jon Whitney set to ring the changes against Peterborough

Walsall boss Jon Whitney is set to make changes after the Saddlers' 5-1 defeat at Rotherham.

Florent Cuvelier, Dan Agyei and Kieron Morris could all start against Peterborough following the heavy loss.

Shaun Donnellan, Amadou Bakayoko and Joe Edwards could all make way for the game at the Banks's Stadium.

Walsall have conceded 14 goals in their seven Sky Bet League One matches and are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Peterborough midfielder Anthony Grant returns for the trip to face the Saddlers.

Grant was suspended for the 2-0 victory over MK Dons in midweek but is back in contention.

Boss Grant McCann overhauled his team following a 3-1 defeat by Bradford and was rewarded against the Dons, leaving him with a conundrum in selection.

Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Chris Forrester and Ricky Miller all came into the side and will be hoping to retain their place.

