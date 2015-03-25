Walsall V Peterborough at Banks's Stadium : Match Preview

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Walsall boss Jon Whitney set to ring the changes against PeterboroughWalsall boss Jon Whitney is set to make changes after the Saddlers' 5-1 defeat at Rotherham.Florent Cuvelier, Dan Agyei and Kieron Morris could all start against Peterborough following the heavy loss.Shaun Donnellan, Amadou Bakayoko and Joe Edwards could all make way for the game at the Banks's Stadium.Walsall have conceded 14 goals in their seven Sky Bet League One matches and are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.Peterborough midfielder Anthony Grant returns for the trip to face the Saddlers.Grant was suspended for the 2-0 victory over MK Dons in midweek but is back in contention.Boss Grant McCann overhauled his team following a 3-1 defeat by Bradford and was rewarded against the Dons, leaving him with a conundrum in selection.Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Chris Forrester and Ricky Miller all came into the side and will be hoping to retain their place.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker