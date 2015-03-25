 
  1. Football
  2. Walsall

Walsall V Gillingham at Banks's Stadium : Match Preview

16 November 2017 05:25
Luke who's back for Walsall

Defender Luke Leahy could return for Walsall to face Gillingham after battling a knee injury.

The left-back limped off in the Saddlers' 1-0 Checkatrade Trophy win at Shrewsbury last week, but is hopeful of being fit.

Defender James Wilson is back from suspension after sitting out the FA Cup defeat at Newport having collected five bookings.

Walsall skipper Adam Chambers is just one caution away from a suspension after picking up four bookings this season.

Gillingham boss Steve Lovell, who has been appointed until the end of the season, hopes to have Mark Byrne available despite the midfielder suffering a broken bone in his hand during last weekend's draw with Bury.

Defender Gabriel Zakuani should come back into contention after international duty with DR Congo.

Midfielder Bradley Garmston has been carrying a hamstring problem, but is close to a return.

Defenders Ben Nugent (foot) and Alex Lacey (ankle) both continue their rehabilitation along with midfielder Billy Bingham after breaking his ankle in training.

Source: PAR

