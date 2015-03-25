Walsall V Charlton at Banks's Stadium : Match Preview

Walsall boss Jon Whitney has selection poser ahead of Charlton's visitWalsall boss Jon Whitney has a selection dilemma ahead of the visit of Charlton.Whitney sprung a surprise when naming his starting line-up at Oxford on Saturday, opting to switch from the 3-5-2 formation used in recent weeks to a 4-1-4-1 system. It brought the Saddlers' first away win of the season.Winger Zeli Ismail came in for his first league start while Tyler Roberts was recalled as the lone frontman.Florent Cuvelier, Dan Agyei and Amadou Bakayoko are among the players who could come into Whitney's thoughts should he decide to make changes.Charlton have Ricky Holmes available after a one-match suspension saw him miss the 1-1 draw against Bury on Saturday.Billy Clarke came off with a back injury during that game and is a doubt, as is Jason Pearce, who completed the duration of the contest but left the stadium on crutches.Mark Marshall remains a few weeks short of recovering his fitness.Ben Reeves, Lewis Page and Harry Lennon are also not fit for selection.

Source: PAR

