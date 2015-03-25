 
  1. Football
  2. Walsall

Walsall V Charlton at Banks's Stadium : Match Preview

25 September 2017 05:58
Walsall boss Jon Whitney has selection poser ahead of Charlton's visit

Walsall boss Jon Whitney has a selection dilemma ahead of the visit of Charlton.

Whitney sprung a surprise when naming his starting line-up at Oxford on Saturday, opting to switch from the 3-5-2 formation used in recent weeks to a 4-1-4-1 system. It brought the Saddlers' first away win of the season.

Winger Zeli Ismail came in for his first league start while Tyler Roberts was recalled as the lone frontman.

Florent Cuvelier, Dan Agyei and Amadou Bakayoko are among the players who could come into Whitney's thoughts should he decide to make changes.

Charlton have Ricky Holmes available after a one-match suspension saw him miss the 1-1 draw against Bury on Saturday.

Billy Clarke came off with a back injury during that game and is a doubt, as is Jason Pearce, who completed the duration of the contest but left the stadium on crutches.

Mark Marshall remains a few weeks short of recovering his fitness.

Ben Reeves, Lewis Page and Harry Lennon are also not fit for selection.

Source: PAR

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.