 
  1. Football
  2. Walsall

Walsall V Bradford at Banks's Stadium : Match Preview

25 August 2017 03:20
Florent Cuvelier ready to get back in the Saddle

Florent Cuvelier could return to Walsall's starting line-up for the visit of Bradford.

The midfielder had to settle for a place on the bench at Portsmouth last week after recovering from a virus.

Cuvelier replaced Kieron Morris at Fratton Park and could take his starting spot against the Bantams.

Former Norwich striker Simeon Jackson came on against Portsmouth and is pushing for a start.

Bradford manager Stuart McCall is unlikely to hand a start to fit-again striker Charlie Wyke despite his return from a hamstring injury in the defeat by Blackburn.

Wyke has been out since pre-season with the injury and McCall is again likely to hand him a place on the bench against Walsall.

McCall has handed starting places to Alex Jones, Omari Patrick, Dominic Poleon and Shay McCartan during league games so far this season, while Paul Taylor and Alex Gilliead are also available.

Skipper Romain Vincelot sits out the final game of his three-match ban following his dismissal in the recent Carabao Cup defeat to Doncaster and defender Adam Chicksen (fractured cheekbone) also misses out.

Source: PAR

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.