Walsall V Bradford at Banks's Stadium : Match Preview

Florent Cuvelier ready to get back in the SaddleFlorent Cuvelier could return to Walsall's starting line-up for the visit of Bradford.The midfielder had to settle for a place on the bench at Portsmouth last week after recovering from a virus.Cuvelier replaced Kieron Morris at Fratton Park and could take his starting spot against the Bantams.Former Norwich striker Simeon Jackson came on against Portsmouth and is pushing for a start.Bradford manager Stuart McCall is unlikely to hand a start to fit-again striker Charlie Wyke despite his return from a hamstring injury in the defeat by Blackburn.Wyke has been out since pre-season with the injury and McCall is again likely to hand him a place on the bench against Walsall.McCall has handed starting places to Alex Jones, Omari Patrick, Dominic Poleon and Shay McCartan during league games so far this season, while Paul Taylor and Alex Gilliead are also available.Skipper Romain Vincelot sits out the final game of his three-match ban following his dismissal in the recent Carabao Cup defeat to Doncaster and defender Adam Chicksen (fractured cheekbone) also misses out.

Source: PAR

