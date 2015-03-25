 
Walsall V Blackpool at Banks's Stadium : Match Preview

12 October 2017 04:35
Adam Chambers back in Walsall frame

Walsall midfielder Adam Chambers is back in contention to face Blackpool on Saturday

Chambers missed the draw with Shrewsbury last week due to a minor injury.

Manager Jon Whitney reverted back to a three-man defence against the Shrews and could stick with a 3-5-2 formation again at the Banks's Stadium.

It meant youngster Kory Roberts came in for only his second league start of the campaign and he could retain his place.

Blackpool have been rocked by the news striker Mark Cullen could be out until 2018.

The striker has suffered a fresh setback with a hamstring injury that he was being plagued by and may now be missing for three months.

Armand Gnanduillet (thigh) has trained this week so boss Gary Bowyer does have other attacking options, while midfielder Jay Spearing could make his debut for the Seasiders.

Jim McAlister should also be back soon having been given the green light to resume full training following his leg break.

