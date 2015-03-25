 
Walsall 2-2 Charlton - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

26 September 2017 10:15
Walsall salvage point in frantic finish against Charlton

Dan Agyei's late goal salvaged Walsall's unbeaten League Two record at the Bescot Stadium this season in a frenetic final few minutes in the 2-2 draw with Charlton.

Ricky Holmes looked to have secured the Addicks their first win in four with two minutes remaining but the hosts responded almost immediately through Agyei as the spoils were shared.

It was the visitors who went ahead in the 13th minute when Tarique Fosu controlled Jake Forster-Caskey's lofted ball over the defence before superbly slotting home under pressure inside the box.

Saddlers goalkeeper Mark Gillespie did well to keep out Billy Clarke's thumping drive before exceptionally tipping Josh Magennis' header onto the post.

It was a slightly fortunate equaliser for the hosts in the 41st minute as Tyler Roberts stuck his leg out to turn Nicky Devlin's cross from the right home.

Right at the death Holmes seemingly secured all three points as he volleyed home after Chris Solly's cross was cleared.

But a mere minute later Agyei supplied the equaliser with a phenomenal curling strike from distance as Walsall levelled for a second time.

Source: PA

