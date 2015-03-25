Wagner believes people should 'calm down' over Schindler's Germany chances

Christopher Schindler has already proved his Premier League pedigree but Huddersfield manager David Wagner believes people should "calm down" if they think he is ready for a Germany call-up.

Schindler was an unknown quantity on these shores when he arrived for a club-record £1.8million fee last summer but was a star performer as the Terriers won promotion from the Championship and has already settled into life in the top flight.

The 27-year-old has marshalled Town's defence to four clean sheets in six games and was the class act in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Burnley, where he won his personal duel with Â£15million striker Chris Wood.

Some are starting to wonder if managers further up the food chain have begun to take notice, and - though Wagner is better acquainted with his talents than anyone - he is not expecting German boss Joachim Low to be on the phone any time soon.

Low was just 30 miles away watching Manchester City's 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace during Schindler's latest masterclass but, asked if he had picked the wrong north-west ground to check in on, Wagner said: "No. He has played six Premier League games and six outstanding ones but if the question is about being a German international, I think everyone should calm down.

"They have some proper centre-backs who are at a good age, but we are very happy that we have him. I give him no pressure, he's been outstanding since he arrived and he's such a good character so we'll give him all the support he needs to continue."

Regardless of his international prospects - and at least one punter requested odds on his inclusion in Germany's 2018 World Cup squad this weekend - Schindler's authoritative performances to date, are making a mockery of some of the bloated transfer fees paid by rivals in recent seasons.

Centre-backs appear to be at a premium in the current market and the top half of the table is littered with expensively acquired defenders who have yet to convince. While Schindler arrived in England under the radar from second-tier side 1860 Munich, it is not inconceivable he could soon find himself on some high-profile shopping lists.

"Maybe we are not totally blind in our recruitment in Germany, even in Bundesliga 2," said Wagner.

"For me it's not a surprise what he has shown in the first six games because I have seen it all last season when he played very well. He's becoming more in focus and more people are recognising what a great centre-back he is. We will give him every support he needs.

"(Other clubs' interest) Is nothing I think about at the moment. I am just happy how he has adapted, happy we have him, happy he's such a calm character and happy we don't have to worry that he won't carry on and keep his feet on the ground."

Source: PA

