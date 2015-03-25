 
Virgil van Dijk hints at Southampton exit in January

03 October 2017 06:54

Holland defender Virgil van Dijk admits he could look at a move away from Southampton when the transfer window opens again in January.

Van Dijk has now been reintegrated into the first-team picture at St Mary's having been training with the development squad after handing in a transfer request at the start of August.

The Dutchman had made it clear he wanted the club to take up the interest from Liverpool, who issued a public apology in June following suggestions of an improper approach for the centre-back.

Van Dijk, though, played in the Premier League matches against Crystal Palace and Stoke before the international break, appearing to now be back in Mauricio Pellegrino's plans.

Despite the apparent reconciliation, the 26-year-old revealed during his preparation for the Oranje's crunch World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Group A rivals Sweden that he may yet review the situation at the turn of the year.

Speaking in an interview with Fox Sports in the Netherlands, Van Dijk said: "I am glad I am fit again and I can give 100 per cent.

"I am not sorry for anything (which happened). Of course, I wanted to make a step up, but Southampton did not want to sell me, but you're a professional, so now I will give everything to the club.

"Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what is possible."

Van Dijk joined Southampton from Celtic in September 2015 and, at the end of his first season, penned a six-year contract which runs until 2022.

Source: PA

