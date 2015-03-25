Villarreal axe coach Escriba six games into new season

Fran Escriba has paid for Villarreal's slow start to the season by losing his job just six games in.

The 52-year-old has left the Estadio de la Ceramica in the wake of Sunday's 4-0 humbling at Getafe.

"Villarreal has decided to end the contract of Fran Escriba as coach of the first team," a statement from the club said.

Escriba leaves with the Yellow Submarine having taken seven points from six games - far from the worst record in LaLiga.

Last season, his only full term in charge after replacing Marcelino, he took Villarreal to a sixth-placed finish which earned them Europa League football.

They are currently top of their group after one game, having beaten Astana 3-1 in their opening fixture.

"The club would like to thank the coach for his work and dedication since they arrived at the start of last season."

Source: PA

