Villarreal axe coach Escriba six games into new season

Fran Escriba has paid for Villarreal's slow start to the season by losing his job just six games in.
The 52-year-old has left the Estadio de la Ceramica in the wake of Sunday's 4-0 humbling at Getafe.
"Villarreal has decided to end the contract of Fran Escriba as coach of the first team," a statement from the club said.
Escriba leaves with the Yellow Submarine having taken seven points from six games - far from the worst record in LaLiga.
Last season, his only full term in charge after replacing Marcelino, he took Villarreal to a sixth-placed finish which earned them Europa League football.
They are currently top of their group after one game, having beaten Astana 3-1 in their opening fixture.
"The club would like to thank the coach for his work and dedication since they arrived at the start of last season."
Source: PA