Vasilyev: New Falcao contract shows Monaco ambition

02 June 2017 02:40

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has said Radamel Falcao's new contract at the club should be taken as a statement of intent from the Ligue 1 champions.

The 31-year-old striker, who finished with 21 league goals as Monaco clinched the title, has agreed new terms to stay with the Principality club until 2020.

"I am very happy that Falcao has extended his contract with the club," Vasilyev said. "I have always said that he is one of the best strikers in world football and this season he has proven that his talent is intact.

"It's satisfying to keep him as a goalscorer and a leader of our team. After this outstanding season, it demonstrates once again our ambition for the future."

Monaco captain Falcao was part of a devastating attacking unit which propelled the club to league glory and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

It was the sort of season Monaco anticipated when they signed the Colombian from Atletico Madrid in 2013, only to see his first campaign cut short by a knee ligament injury before he struggled in subsequent loan spells with Manchester United and Chelsea.

"I am pleased to continue my adventure at AS Monaco," Falcao said. "After this unbelievable season in which I got back to my best, all I wanted was to keep this great story going. I'm convinced that this project will be just as exciting next season as we aim for the best."

Source: PA

