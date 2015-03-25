Vardy vows to keep taking penalties

Jamie Vardy says he will step up to take Leicester's next penalty despite seeing his latest spot-kick cost his side a battling point.

The England striker could have sealed a remarkable Foxes fightback after referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot with 17 minutes of Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool remaining and the Reds leading 3-2.

However, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet correctly anticipated that Vardy would go for power rather than placement and managed to beat away his effort to preserve his side's lead.

But asked if he would be ready to step up the next time, Vardy said: "I'm not going to walk away from it, I'm not going to shy away from it. I will be straight there wanting to take the next one.

"What made it worse was I was going to change my mind and go the other way, but I always tell myself never to change your mind, so more fool me.

"I was going to change my mind to go the opposite way. Unfortunately, I didn't, so it's cost us in the end and I will take that on my shoulders.

"I was the one who stepped up, I was the one who missed, so I'll take that. It is something I will have to learn from and look to improve on."

Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho had fired Liverpool into a 2-0 lead at the King Power Stadium and although Shinji Okazaki pulled a goal back in controversial circumstances as he appeared to impede Mignolet during the build-up, Jordan Henderson looked to have sealed the win with 22 minutes remaining.

However, Vardy reduced the deficit seconds later and should have levelled from the spot to spark a grandstand finish.

The striker's goal was his fifth of the season and sixth in four outings against the Merseyside club, but he admitted it counted for little with Leicester currently sitting in 16th place in the table with only four points from their six games to date.

He said: "It's always good to get the goals, but the points are the main thing and we have only got four on the board up to now.

"I know we have had some tough games - we have played Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea - but every game is tough in this league, so we just need to knuckle down and make sure that we start picking the points up."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.