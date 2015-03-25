 
  1. Football
  2. FC Basel

Van Wolfswinkel backed to shine against Manchester United

11 September 2017 08:24

Ricky van Wolfswinkel will spearhead Basle's hopes of a Champions League upset at Manchester United, leaving many Norwich fans rubbing their eyes in disbelief.

Signed for a club-record £8.5million fee four years ago, the Dutch striker flattered to deceive at Carrow Road and managed just two goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Van Wolfswinkel was shipped out on loan to St Etienne and Real Betis, before last summer making a permanent switch to Vitesse Arnhem for a nominal fee. The return to Holland brought a change in fortunes for the striker and his fine form earned a summer move to Basle, where he has netted seven goals in as many games.

"I think Ricky has been performing well since he came," team-mate and captain Marek Suchy said. "He is showing his qualities.

"For us, he's our offensive number one and we are hoping in each game, also in the game tomorrow, he can do his job and score goals."

Van Wolfswinkel has been a bright point in a frustrating start of the season for Basle, whose winless streak extended to a third game on Saturday as Lausanne Sport secured a shock 2-1 victory at St Jakob-Park.

It means the Swiss champions arrive at Old Trafford more in hope than expectation, despite having drawn on both of their previous visits in the Champions League.

Basle head coach Raphael Wicky is expecting a tough test on Tuesday and hopes summer signing Van Wolfswinkel can belatedly make an impact on English soil.

"I can only judge his record in England by seeing it was not as good as it was in Holland, Portugal and Switzerland," he said. "I only want to judge him from the time he has been in Switzerland and he has been fantastic for us.

"He is looking fantastic on the field - he is a real striker in the box, he knows where the goal is - but he is also fantastic to have in the team as a personality.

"Of course he can (score goals in the Champions League like he has in Switzerland). I believe that he can score and I hope that he will score goals in the Champions League for us as well."

Source: PA

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.