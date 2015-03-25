



The Southampton defender has courted attention from the two clubs and Chelsea, but it is believed that Jurgen Klopp has convinced him to move to Anfield.





No fee has yet been agreed, according to the Echo, but Southampton's £50m price tag looks like its going to have to be met, plus personal terms agreed with the Dutch international before the deal goes through.

The latest from the rumour mill is that Virgil van Dijk wants to join Liverpool, despite suggestions over the weekend that he had agreed to sign for Manchester City.

Source: DSG

