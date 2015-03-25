Van Dijk deal close and more to come





After having been warned off the 26-year-old defender by Southampton, Jurgen Klopp now looks set to seal the deal, following reports that the player has demanded a move to Anfield.







“My understanding is that they are really trying to push the boat out in bringing new players in to try and compete.

“I suppose the other question is do they need a striker who can get 20 goals a season. Maybe they'll look there as well, we'll have to wait and see.”

Liverpool's signing of Virgil van Dijk is close and there will be more new faces to follow, says former Red Danny Murphy.“Personally, the problem for Liverpool was more defensive,” Murphy told Sport 360. “I think the van Dijk thing is close. That would be a phenomenal signing, but there's definitely more business to be done at Anfield.

Source: DSG

