United still targeting Atletico star Griezmann, Chelsea confident Hazard will sign new bumper deal

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is still a target for Manchester United. According to the Daily Express, Jose Mourinho has not given up his pursuit of the France international and could make an £88million bid at the end of the season.

Chelsea are confident Eden Hazard will sign a new £300,000-a-week contract to stay at the club, the Sun reports. The deal would put the 26-year-old above Manchester United’s Paul Pogba as the highest earner in English football.

Kevin Gameiro has been linked with Everton (Nick Potts/Empics)

Everton are eyeing-up a potential January move for Atletico Madrid and France striker Kevin Gameiro, according to the Mirror. With Diego Costa returning to the Spanish club, 30-year-old Gameiro could be available, the paper reports.

Paris St Germain could offer Alexis Sanchez a £9million advance on his signing-on fee to blow Manchester City out of the water, according to Chilean newspaper El Mercurio. The Arsenal forward’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Real Madrid look set to go head to head with Manchester United in a bid to sign Juventus star Paulo Dybala, Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo reports. Florentino Perez is reportedly keen to sign the Argentine forward, who has also been linked to United.

Tottenham and West Ham are both eyeing-up the Walsall starlet, according to the Sun. The paper reports that the 17-year-old forward, who signed his first professional contract in August, is being closely monitored by the Premier League clubs.MK Dons’ 16-year-old striker is being tracked by Manchester United and Arsenal, along with Liverpool and West Ham, the Mirror reports. The teenager started the season with nine goals in just seven games for the Dons’ under-18s.

