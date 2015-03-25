 
United set to move for second Everton star, Barca want Mbappe to replace PSG bound Neymar

20 July 2017 08:57

Barcelona are lining up a move for Monaco star KYLIAN MBAPPE as a potential replacement for NEYMAR, reports the Daily Mail.

The Brazilian looks increasingly likely to join PSG for a world record fee of over £180million and the Spanish club could splash the cash on the young French striker.

The Mirror are reporting that Manchester United could be ready to swoop for Everton midfielder ROSS BARKLEY.

The paper claimed on Wednesday that Barkley wants to become Tottenham's highest-paid player, but they now suggest United are monitoring the situation.

Manchester City may just have spent £50million on Kyle Walker, but the Sun writes that they are chasing Real Madrid right-back Danilio, who can also play in midfield, in a £26million deal.

West Ham have been told they will have to fork out £20million if they are to lure Arsenal into selling JACK WILSHERE.

Chelsea want to recoup £44million for Atletico Madrid-bound DIEGO COSTA, according to the Independent.

NABY KEITA: Liverpool are willing to pay £70million to snare the RB Leipzig midfielder, according to the Mirror.

JAVIER HERNANDEZ: Sky Sports are reporting that West Ham are closing on on the former Manchester United striker.

IVAN PERISIC: Manchester United must be willing to let ANTHONY MARTIAL head the other way if they are to sign the Inter midfielder, writes the Independent.

