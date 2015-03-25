United ready to swoop for Bale if Madrid land Mbappe

Manchester United were put on red alert when Real Madrid revealed they are ready to unload GARETH BALE to make way for Monaco's KYLIAN MBAPPE. Spanish newspaper Marca reported that boss Zinedine Zidane is increasingly confident of landing the 18-year-old striker.

The Independent claim Chelsea striker DIEGO COSTA will hand in a formal transfer request with the Premier League champions, while the Daily Mirror say Costa's lawyer has vowed to "hold Chelsea accountable" for forcing the forward out of the club.

The Sun claim Monaco are to test Arsenal's resolve with a £45million bid for contract rebel ALEXIS SANCHEZ.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp reveals Badu snub, confirms £3k-a-week Morrison offer and more!



LISTEN: https://t.co/6Pnx9QKvKL #BCFC pic.twitter.com/Nn7nec7yfM — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 3, 2017

Bournemouth have made an offer in the region of £20m for Leicester City winger Demarai Gray. Offer has been rejected. Gray not for sale. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 3, 2017

Exclusive: Liverpool receive Watford approach to sign 25-year-old https://t.co/btlMCR0Ub0 pic.twitter.com/NnA748dHyf — IBTimes Sport (@IBTimesUKSport) August 3, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FERNANDO: The Manchester City player touched down in Turkey and has held discussions over a three-year contract with Galatasaray worth £52,000 a week, according to the Daily Mail.

MOUSSA SISSOKO: The Tottenham midfielder is in talks over a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor, report The Chronicle.

THOMAS VERMAELEN: The Birmingham Mail believe Belgian club Anderlecht have entered the race to sign the 31-year-old Barcelona defender, who is also a target for West Brom.

Source: PA

