United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

02 June 2017 07:24

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions last season.

Staying with Arsenal and midfielder MESUT OZIL is ready to sign a new £280,000-a-week deal with the FA Cup winners, according to The Sun.

Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport report that Liverpool have reached an agreement with Roma's MOHAMED SALAH - with the Serie A runners-up asking for a £30.4million fee for the Egyptian.

The Daily Mail claim that Liverpool have had a £28million bid for the former Chelsea winger rejected.

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is set to make a move for £50million-rated Lyon striker ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE, according to the Daily Mirror.

RYAN SESSEGNON: Manchester United are keen to sign the Fulham teenager, according to the Daily Telegraph.

VICTOR LINDELOF: Portugal's Diario Record claim that Manchester United will sign the Benfica centre-back for £35million this summer.

ISMAILA SARR: Newcastle have made a £10.4million bid for Metz winger Ismaila Sarr, according to The Chronicle.

