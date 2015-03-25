United linked with Real Madrid duo, Chelsea set to hijack City deal for Spurs star - Transfer News

Gareth Bale has been linked with a surprise summer move to Manchester United.



United have been rumoured to be signing both Antoine Griezmann and James Rodriguez at the end of the season, but now TalkSPORT claims Bale is pondering a switch to Old Trafford, with the Daily Mirror adding that the Wales international would prefer United over moves to Tottenham or Chelsea.

Despite this link, the speculation over Rodriguez's potential switch to United is hotting up, with the Daily Star writing that the midfielder's family have told him to leave Real Madrid. The Sun, however, reports that a deal is not on the verge of being agreed.

In a recurring link between United and Real Madrid, the Spanish giants will beat their Premier League counterparts to the summer signing of Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, according to Spanish newspaper Don Balon.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Chelsea are ready to hijack Manchester City's attempts to sign Kyle Walker.

The Tottenham right-back could be set for a summer exit, with City the favourites to sign him, but the Premier League champions are preparing a £40million move.

Swansea want to sign John Terry after his impending exit from Chelsea, according to the Daily Express.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

Franck Kessié will join AC Milan. Agreement reached for €28M to Atalanta. No Chelsea and no Roma for him. ???? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2017

Everton place £50m price tag on Ross Barkley - @_ChrisBascombehttps://t.co/SFbEcMDW2R — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 17, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TAMMY ABRAHAM: The Sun is reporting that Arsenal are lining up a move for the Chelsea forward, who had a stellar season on loan at Bristol City.

PABLO ZABALETA: The Argentinian had an emotional farewell at Manchester City on Tuesday night and now reports in Argentina suggest the 32-year-old is heading to West Ham.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG: The Borussia Dortumand forward could be ready to line his pockets as he has been offered an £800,000-per-week contract in China, according to reports in France.

MICHAEL KEANE: Keane is set to rejoin Manchester United for a whopping £25million just two years after he left, reports the Daily Mail, paving the way for Chris Smalling to leave.

Source: PA

