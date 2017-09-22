United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

What the papers say

Manchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun. Following an unsuccessful £60million attempt in the previous transfer window, City could lose out again as the Ligue 1 side look prepared to give the Chilean a generous signing-on fee and wages above City’s £275,000-a-week offer, the paper says.

‘s agent has revealed that Manchester United have shown interest in the Santos midfielder, talkSPORT reports. Luccas Badia told Haberturk that Inter, Roma and Barcelona are also watching the 27-year-old, who will be out of contact on December 31.will not be at the Emirates Stadium anytime soon, the Daily Star says. The West Brom centre-back was on the radar of the Gunners during the summer transfer window, but Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has now indicated he will no longer be seeking the signature of the 29-year-old.

Juventus boss Beppe Marotta has suggested Paulo Dybala will be free to leave the club for Barcelona if he so chooses, according to the Sun. Without a release clause, Barca will have to be prepared to battle for the 23-year-old, but Marotta said it is up to a player to decide his own fate, the paper reports.

With eight goals in 10 games, Alfredo Morelos has not gone unnoticed by a host of Championship clubs, including Aston Villa, the Birmingham Mail writes. Despite only being with Rangers since June, scouts have already been in the stands to check out the 21-year-old, and it appears he has not failed to impress.

Leon Goretzka leaves Jason Puncheon on the ground in Schalke’s pre-season friendly at Crystal Palace (Scott Heavey/PA)

: Leipzig’s 18-year-old has caught the attention of Liverpool, according to Bild. The German publication reports that Jurgen Klopp wants the centre-back to help strength the squad’s defence come the January transfer window.: Arsenal have signalled they would like to bring the 19-year-old to the Emirates Stadium in the new year, according to Foot Mercato. The Gunners are plotting to fight Borussia Dortmund for the Marseille left-back, who will be out of contract by next summer, the French site reports.

