United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

City are expected to spend heavily again this summer, with Arsenal forward Sanchez and Tottenham right-back Walker reportedly among the targets.

And City players are said to be convinced the duo will be moving from north London to join Pep Guardiola's side.

Should they join, the pair could well be team-mates with WILLY CABALLERO.

The out-of-contract City goalkeeper has been offered a new deal, claims the Sun, but he wants assurances from Guardiola before he agrees to stay.

The Telegraph claims Liverpool will spend over £100million this summer as they prepare for Champions League football.

Southampton defender VIRGIL VAN DIJK is reportedly a target for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Bayern Munich winger DOUGLAS COSTA could be moving to Manchester United, according to the Express.

It is claimed, via Italian media Tutto Sport, the Brazil winger will happily move to Old Trafford if they secure Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League.

Bournemouth are expected sign JERMAIN DEFOE on a free transfer from Sunderland, but his arrival on the south coast may spell trouble.

The Mirror reports Bournemouth players could be asking for pay rises as the England striker has apparently been offered weekly wages more than double that of the current highest paid player at the club.

IKER CASILLAS: Reports in Spain suggest the World Cup winner could be heading to Liverpool.

CHRIS SMALLING: The Sun reports West Brom and West Ham are looking to sign the Manchester United and England centre-back.

YOURI TIELEMANS: The Anderlecht midfielder, linked with Manchester City, has reportedly agreed to join Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

