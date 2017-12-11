 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

United and Spurs front runners for Bale signature as winger eyes Madrid exit

11 December 2017 07:51

What the papers say

Gareth Bale has reportedly agreed terms to leave Real Madrid next summer. The Daily Mail says reports in Spain suggest the forward reached an agreement during a meeting between president Florentino Perez and his agent Jonathan Barnett. The paper says Manchester United and his former club Tottenham are the front-runners to sign him in a return to the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City – Premier League – Wembley Stadium
Harry Kane could be sold in a deal for Gareth Bale (Tim Goode/Empics)

Meanwhile, Tottenham would consider selling Harry Kane to Real Madrid in exchange for Bale, the Express reports. According to the paper, reports in Spain suggest Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is open to considering a deal.

Marouane Fellaini
Manchester United want to re-sign Marouane Fellaini (John Walton/PA)

Manchester United have held talks with Marouane Fellaini in a last-ditch attempt to get him to sign a new deal, the Sun reports. The midfielder is free to talk to European clubs in January and is being eyed up by clubs such as Paris St Germain and Besiktas, the paper says.

Also at Manchester United, left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly demanding a £5million pay-off if he is to leave the club next month. According to the Sun, the England defender, who has fallen out with boss Jose Mourinho, wants a settlement from the Red Devils as he knows he is unlikely to get as good a wage packet at any other club.

Hector Bellerin
Juventus are showing interest in Hector Bellerin (Adam Davy/PA)

Juventus could be looking to make a move for Arsenal star Hector Bellerin, it is reported. According to Italian news site Tuttosport, the Spain international is a number one target for the current Serie A champions as a potential replacement for Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Social media round-up

@TheSunFootball: Daniel Sturridge reportedly set to quit Liverpool after falling out of favour

@MirrorFootball: Olivier Giroud told he will NOT be leaving Arsenal in January despite not starting a league game all season

Players to watch

Josh Eppiah: A number of Premier League and Championship clubs are said to be eyeing up the 19-year-old striker and tracking his progress. ESPN reports that the Belgium Under-19 international has impressed while at Leicester, and is being monitored by sides such as West Ham and Everton.

Giannelli Imbula
Giannelli Imbula could be set for a move to Italy (Richard Sellers/Empics)

Giannelli Imbula: Serie A club Torino are said to be ready to launch a third pursuit of Stoke’s midfielder. The Italian side were close to a deal last January and tried again in the summer to cut a deal with the Potters. But according to the Stoke Sentinel, reports in Italy suggest they could be looking to make another bid for the 25-year-old, who is currently on a long-term loan at Toulouse in Ligue 1.

Source: By Press Association Sport staff

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup