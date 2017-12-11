United and Spurs front runners for Bale signature as winger eyes Madrid exit

What the papers say

Gareth Bale has reportedly agreed terms to leave Real Madrid next summer. The Daily Mail says reports in Spain suggest the forward reached an agreement during a meeting between president Florentino Perez and his agent Jonathan Barnett. The paper says Manchester United and his former club Tottenham are the front-runners to sign him in a return to the Premier League.

Harry Kane could be sold in a deal for Gareth Bale (Tim Goode/Empics)

Meanwhile, Tottenham would consider selling Harry Kane to Real Madrid in exchange for Bale, the Express reports. According to the paper, reports in Spain suggest Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is open to considering a deal.

Manchester United want to re-sign Marouane Fellaini (John Walton/PA)

Manchester United have held talks with Marouane Fellaini in a last-ditch attempt to get him to sign a new deal, the Sun reports. The midfielder is free to talk to European clubs in January and is being eyed up by clubs such as Paris St Germain and Besiktas, the paper says.

Also at Manchester United, left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly demanding a £5million pay-off if he is to leave the club next month. According to the Sun, the England defender, who has fallen out with boss Jose Mourinho, wants a settlement from the Red Devils as he knows he is unlikely to get as good a wage packet at any other club.

Juventus are showing interest in Hector Bellerin (Adam Davy/PA)

Juventus could be looking to make a move for Arsenal star Hector Bellerin, it is reported. According to Italian news site Tuttosport, the Spain international is a number one target for the current Serie A champions as a potential replacement for Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Social media round-up

@TheSunFootball: Daniel Sturridge reportedly set to quit Liverpool after falling out of favour

@MirrorFootball: Olivier Giroud told he will NOT be leaving Arsenal in January despite not starting a league game all season

Players to watch

Josh Eppiah spoke to LCFC TV about his journey through City's academy. Watch in full 👉 https://t.co/YVIrMprk0L pic.twitter.com/RRhAhTULaD — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 13, 2017

Josh Eppiah: A number of Premier League and Championship clubs are said to be eyeing up the 19-year-old striker and tracking his progress. ESPN reports that the Belgium Under-19 international has impressed while at Leicester, and is being monitored by sides such as West Ham and Everton.

Giannelli Imbula could be set for a move to Italy (Richard Sellers/Empics)

Giannelli Imbula: Serie A club Torino are said to be ready to launch a third pursuit of Stoke’s midfielder. The Italian side were close to a deal last January and tried again in the summer to cut a deal with the Potters. But according to the Stoke Sentinel, reports in Italy suggest they could be looking to make another bid for the 25-year-old, who is currently on a long-term loan at Toulouse in Ligue 1.

Source: By Press Association Sport staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.