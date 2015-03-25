Under-pressure De Boer positive about Palace future

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer remains "very positive for the future" despite suggestions his job is on the line at Burnley on Sunday.

The former Ajax and Inter Milan head coach was only appointed by Palace during the summer.

However, three defeats from three Premier League matches have left the Dutchman's future under scrutiny.

During the international break, chairman Steve Parish admitted the start to the new campaign had "not been great", adding "i t's a results-based business, so if you don't get wins. Frank knows that."

It has been reported that former England manager Roy Hodgson, who grew up in Croydon, could be under consideration to take over from De Boer should results not improve this weekend.

However, the Dutch coach insists it remains business as usual in the club's "long-term" vision.

Speaking at a press conference from Palace's training ground on Friday afternoon, De Boer said: "I have always had serious conversations with Steve, we come together one day in the week and talk about what is going on.

"I am not so concerned about that, I think we have a very good relationship. We know what we want and everybody is of course very disappointed in our results.

"But we know also this is not a one-day project, it is from the long term. Everybody knows that.

"You cannot expect that suddenly we are going to win every game. Everybody calculates we should have a minimum of four points, but that is not the case.

"It is a work in progress still.

"I have been in professional football now for 30 years and sometimes it takes more time.

"We do everything in our possibilities to change that around. I have a very good positive feeling from what we have seen in this week when everyone was together.

"There was a very positive vibe in the team, so I am very positive for the future."

De Boer remained confident on the backing from the boardroom, having been chosen as the man to take the Selhurst Park club forward following Sam Allardyce's unexpected departure at the end of last season.

"It always takes time, you don't have to panic suddenly," said the Dutchman, who lasted just 85 days as coach of Italian club Inter despite his positive track record with Ajax.

"Again, everybody wants the points but you also have to know what it going on here," he said.

"We think we are doing it the right way, Steve knows that, the board knows that.

"We are not getting sentimental or something like that, no we just continue with what we believe in and that is what we are going to do."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.