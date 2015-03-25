 
Uncapped Harry Maguire left out of England's reduced squad to face Slovakia

04 September 2017 12:24

Harry Maguire will have to wait for his England debut after being left out of the squad facing Slovakia in Monday's World Cup qualifier.

Gareth Southgate named an enlarged Three Lions squad for their Group F double-header, so has had to leave a handful of players out of the matchday squads.

UEFA only allows 23 players to be registered for each game, meaning uncapped Maguire and Jesse Lingard found themselves omitted from when England won 4-0 in Malta on Friday.

The pair have again been left out of the matchday squad to face Slovakia on Monday evening, meaning the in-form Leicester defender's first international call-up will not result in a maiden cap.

Lingard will have to wait to add to the four caps won under Southgate, while experienced Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe is the third player left out of the 23-strong group given to UEFA.

Tottenham's Eric Dier comes into the squad having been suspended for trip to Malta and is likely to join a starting line-up including Joe Hart, Phil Jones and Harry Kane, along with captain Jordan Henderson.

Source: PA

