UFC star Conor McGregor celebrates Republic of Ireland win in style

There is bound to be plenty of sore heads in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday morning.

The country was celebrating on Monday night after the Ireland football team secured a World Cup play-off place with a 1-0 victory over Wales in Cardiff.

One Irishman who is no stranger to the party life is UFC star Conor McGregor.

The Bud life! Celebrating Ireland into the World Cup playoffs tonight! Congrats to the boys in green, especially young Jimmy McLean ??????#Russia2018 @budweiser @budlight A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

The 29-year-old has shared several snaps on social media of the lavish lifestyle he has enjoyed since taking time away from training after losing his mega fight to the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas in August.

And McGregor uploaded a picture to Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday morning, which received close to one million likes, paying tribute to Martin O’Neill’s team for reaching the play-offs.

Pictured shirtless with a bottle of beer on a boat in the ocean, McGregor wrote: “Celebrating Ireland into the World Cup playoffs tonight! Congrats to the boys in green, especially young Jimmy McLean ??????#Russia2018.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

