UEFA study suggests football boosts women's confidence more than other sports

New research commissioned by UEFA suggests football can have a greater positive impact on teenage girls' self-confidence than other popular sports.

More than 4,000 girls and young women from six European countries, including England, took part in the survey and were asked questions about the effect various sports have on their motivation, self-esteem and the development of life skills.

The survey, which was led by a team from the University of Birmingham, found that girls who play football are more confident than girls who do not play sport, and than girls who play other sports.

In a press release, UEFA women's football advisor Nadine Kessler said: "This study shows that girls who play football have greater self-confidence than those who don't play the game. Drawing upon my own experience, I can't emphasise enough how important this is when you are growing up.

"I am certain that we can change perceptions and make it cool for teenage girls to play football. If we manage to achieve this, we will be on our way to achieving our goal of making football the number one sport for girls around Europe."

Kessler played 29 times for Germany and won the world and European women's player of the year awards in 2014.

According to the study, 80 per cent of teenage girls exhibited more confidence thanks to playing with a football club versus 74 per cent of those who played other sports.

Just over half said they agreed or strongly agreed with the statement " I am less concerned what others think about me as a result of playing my sport" compared with 41 per cent of those who played other sports, and there was a similar finding for a question about overcoming a lack of self-confidence.

The study, which is titled 'The Psychological and Emotional Benefits of Playing Football on Girls and Women in Europe', is part of a push by UEFA and its member associations to make football the top participation sport for girls and women by 2022.

This is a strategy fully supported by the home nations, as the women's game has huge potential for growth.

A record crowd of more than 35,000 was at Wembley last Saturday to watch Manchester City beat Birmingham in the Women's FA Cup final, while this summer's Women's European Championships in Holland will involve 16 teams for the first time.

Source: PA

