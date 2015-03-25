 
  1. Football
  2. Celtic

UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths

17 July 2017 04:08

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths faces further disciplinary action on top of his bizarre Belfast booking after being accused of "provoking" Linfield supporters.

UEFA has opened a case against Griffiths over his actions at the end of Celtic's 2-0 Champions League win at Windsor Park on Friday.

The Scotland international, who was earlier pelted with missiles including a glass bottle, tied a Celtic scarf to a goalpost.

The European governing body has also instigated disciplinary action against Linfield over their supporters' behaviour, and Celtic for their yellow card count.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play tennis?

What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play ...

Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon title by beating Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 in the final on Sunday.