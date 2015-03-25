 
UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Basle after fireworks at Man Utd

13 September 2017 01:53

Basle have been hit by a UEFA disciplinary charge after their fans set off fireworks in Tuesday's Champions League match at Manchester United.

Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford secured the hosts a 3-0 win on a night when the Swiss champions' fans made themselves heard from the outset.

However, the use of fireworks before the Group A opener kicked off has led to disciplinary proceedings being opened against Basle.

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body on October 19.

St Etienne were fined 50,000 euros in March after their fans set off fireworks, in addition to charges for throwing objects and the improper conduct of supporters, in their Europa League last-32 clash at Old Trafford.

Source: PA

