 
  1. Football
  2. Aberdeen

UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Aberdeen and Apollon Limassol

07 August 2017 09:53

Aberdeen and Europa League opponents Apollon Limassol have both been hit with UEFA charges following the disturbances which marred the second leg of their third qualifying-round tie.

The Dons face two disciplinary charges over "crowd disturbances" and "no stewards travelling with supporters", the latter in contravention of UEFA's safety and security regulations.

The Cypriot team face three charges - "setting off of fireworks", "throwing of objects" and "improper conduct of the team".

Riot police moved into the away section of the AEK Arena in Larnaca as Aberdeen fans clashed with stewards after last Thursday's 2-0 defeat saw their team go out 3-2 on aggregate.

Flares were lit early in the second half in the home section, with one thrown and landing inside the goal behind Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis. Television caught Swiss referee Stephan Klossner telling an official that he would abandon the match if the behaviour did not cease.

Speaking about the incident after the game, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes told BBC Radio Scotland: ''It is ridiculous behaviour, that we have to deal with that. It didn't help the flow of the game in the second half but I don't think he (Lewis) was damaged, I don't think it affected him too much.

''We expected it to be a wee bit volatile and plenty of passion from the side but it did boil over at times.

''I am hearing our fans got treated terribly as well by the stewards here, steaming in with flares and tear gas and everything else to defuse the situation.

''I didn't get to see it but I am hearing it second hand and you seen some of the stuff that was going on, things getting thrown on to the pitch, people spitting into the dugout, flares getting thrown on - that's when you should have seen the stewards being more visible, not treating our fans the way they did.''

Aberdeen later announced they had begun an investigation into the fighting in the away section.

Apollon automatically triggered the improper conduct charge after receiving five yellow cards.

UEFA's disciplinary body will deal with the case on August 17.

Source: PA

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.