Celtic have been fined just over £20,000 by UEFA for crowd offences in their home Champions League qualifier against Linfield.

The Scottish champions were fined 23,000 euros (£20,616) over "illicit banner" and "blocked stairways" charges.

UEFA said the first charge related to a banner portraying a person in a paramilitary uniform.

Source: PA

