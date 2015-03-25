 
  1. Football
  2. Hearts

Tynecastle Reopening Still In Doubt

17 November 2017 10:37

Hearts face a late call over Sunday's clash with Partick Thistle as they await a final decision on safety checks at Tynecastle.

Testing is under way at the redeveloped ground in the hope that it will be cleared to stage Hearts' scheduled return on Sunday, but there remain fears the match could be postponed.

The club are set to find out in the next 24 hours if the game will go ahead after an already lengthy delay, which has seen the opening of the new main stand pushed back from its original date in early September.

If the stadium fails to pass the tests, Thistle have already been briefed that the Ladbrokes Premiership game could be called off with Hearts' recent temporary home, BT Murrayfield, unavailable due to Scotland's rugby internationals.

Manager Craig Levein was optimistic over the situation after visiting the building site himself, and hopes to receive the relevant safety certificates from the City of Edinburgh Council in time for the game.

"It's a moving case, shall we say," Levein, who is also director of football, said. "We're hopeful the game will go ahead on Sunday, but you're probably be aware that we need certain certifications for that to happen.

"I was down there on Thursday afternoon and it was full steam ahead to try and get the game on.

"We're preparing for the game to be on. I was slightly more hopeful than when I was there the week before, so we will see.

He added: "We just have to prepare for the game to be on. There won't be anything we will do that will give any indication it won't be on.

"We might hear later on today, we might hear tomorrow morning, but we will prepare for the game."

Source: PA-WIRE

