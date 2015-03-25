 
Trippier injury concern sours Spurs' win over Juventus

05 August 2017 08:23

Tottenham suffered an injury scare on the eve of the new Premier League season when Kieran Trippier limped off during their friendly victory over Juventus at Wembley.

Spurs sold right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City this summer knowing they had a high-class right-back option in Trippier, signed from Burnley two years ago.

But the 26-year-old lasted only 41 minutes after twice being hurt in tackles with Alex Sandro.

The first came after only four minutes but Trippier was able to continue and set up the opening goal for Harry Kane.

But he went down again five minutes before half-time and this time was forced to leave the pitch for good, with Kyle Walker-Peters, a 20-year-old with no Premier League experience, replacing him.

It was a sour note on an otherwise uplifting afternoon for Spurs, with Christian Eriksen also netting in a 2-0 victory.

Source: PA

