Trio handed first England Under-21 call-ups

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, Chelsea's Jake Clarke-Salter and Norwich's James Maddison have all been handed their first England Under-21 call ups.

The trio are in Aidy Boothroyd's squad for their Euro 2019 qualifier in Ukraine on November 10.

They help fill the gap left by Joe Gomez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham after they were selected for Gareth Southgate's senior squad.

Clarke-Salter and Tuanzebe have both played under Boothroyd for the Under-20s last term and Maddison has been with the Young Lions once before when he was called up for an Under-20 match with Canada in March 2016, but was uncapped.

The Young Lions go to Ukraine sitting top of Group Four after wins over Scotland and Andorra last month.

With only one game during November, the squad will return home after the game for more training together as Boothroyd looks to build a firm base for his group going into 2018.

Squad: Gunn (Norwich, on loan from Manchester City), Henderson (Shrewsbury on loan from Manchester United), Woodman (Newcastle), Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Leicester), Clarke-Salter (Chelsea), Fry (Middlesbrough), Kenny (Everton), Tomori, Hull (on loan from Chelsea), Tuanzebe (Manchester United), Walker-Peters (Tottenham), Worrall (Nottingham Forest), Cook (Bournemouth), Davies (Everton), Dowell - Nottingham Forest (on loan Everton), Onomah - Aston Villa (on loan from Tottenham), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Gray (Leicester), Harrison (New York City), Lookman (Everton), Maddison (Norwich), Solanke (Liverpool).

Source: PA

