Trevor Steven sees October as key to the future of Ronald Koeman at Everton

Former Everton midfielder Trevor Steven believes the next month will be pivotal in determining Ronald Koeman's future.

The Toffees have won just two of seven Premier League matches, one of them on the first day of the season, and the ex-England international thinks if results do not improve then his former club could be looking for a new manager in November.

"Right now, my old team look a mess," Steven wrote in his column for City AM.

"The current international break could have a positive or negative effect.it will also give Koeman time to think about how to end a slump that is threatening his job.

"Everton desperately need a result at Brighton when the Premier League resumes. I fear for them though.

"If we don't see a real turnaround in form then the club could be looking for a new manager by November."

Performances have looked disjointed and confused and after his Â£140million summer spending spree Koeman has to take full responsibility, according to Steven.

"The players brought in haven't settled into something resembling a team and there doesn't seem to be any continuity of style or selection," he said.

"Then you have the Wayne Rooney dilemma. I don't think Koeman has given him long enough before dropping him (for Sunday's defeat to Burnley).

"At least when Rooney played Everton had more of a style; he acted as a bit of glue in midfield.

"When you are on a poor run you need a consistency of selection, or at least shape.

"Koeman has not got it right and it looks like he doesn't know how to fix it.

"Some of the signings have been criticised but I think Koeman got the players that he wanted so the buck stops with him."

Source: PA

