Trevor Sinclair held on suspicion of assaulting police officer

14 November 2017 10:54

Former England international Trevor Sinclair has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after being held for allegedly drink driving.

Lancashire Police said the 44-year-old had been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The TV pundit, who played for Manchester City, West Ham and Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, common assault and criminal damage on Sunday after a woman suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a car.

He was further arrested on Monday afternoon on suspicion of a public order offence and assaulting a police officer.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said the force was called to a disturbance at a house on Victory Boulevard in Lytham at 8.45pm on Sunday.

He said: "Officers attended the property and found a man had already left the property in his car, a Tesla X60D.

"A short time later officers found the vehicle which had been involved in a collision with a woman pedestrian on Clifton Drive. She received minor injuries."

A post on Sinclair's Twitter account on Sunday evening said: "Racist old bill all over the Sinclair residence again tonight. Thank god as a black man I've not fallen asleep again."

The post was later deleted.

Source: PA

