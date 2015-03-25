 
Trent Alexander-Arnold commits future to Liverpool

07 July 2017 09:24

Liverpool teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 18-year-old defender made his first-team breakthrough last season and went on to make a total of 12 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool said on their official website: "Trent Alexander-Arnold has committed his future to Liverpool by signing a new long-term contract at Melwood.

"The 18-year-old penned the deal at the training ground - where he has been part of the group that began pre-season training on Wednesday - after agreeing fresh terms with the club."

Alexander-Arnold made his senior debut in the League Cup against Tottenham in October last year and made seven Premier League appearances.

Alexander-Arnold said: "It's not a good thing if you ever are satisfied in football, you've always got to strive for better.

"There is always room for improvement.

"I'll get back into training, I'll work hard and I'll try to fight for a place in the team."

Source: PA

