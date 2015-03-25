Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY

Bayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Sanchez's future is up in the air as he is yet to sign a long-term deal and the Gunners' Champions League conquerors are reportedly ready to offer £40million for the Chile striker, plus wages of £350,000 per week.

The Gunners are more confident of keeping defender HECTOR BELLERIN, reports the London Evening Standard.

Bellerin has been linked with a move to Barcelona, but Arsene Wenger could keep hold of his man.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK will not be heading to Liverpool, and Southampton reportedly say it will cost other clubs £70million if they want to sign him.

Chelsea and Manchester City are reported to have stepped up the race to sign the Dutch defender after Liverpool pulled out but the Daily Mail says they will be forced to stump up the cash to push through any deal.

DIEGO COSTA has pleaded with Roman Abramovich to save his Chelsea career, reports the Sun.

Costa claimed he had been told he had no future at the club by boss Antonio Conte, but the Spain striker wants the owner to step in.

Paris St Germain are favourites to sign JAMES RODRIGUEZ from Real Madrid, according to France Football.

@MirrorFootball: "Man United ready to return for Griezmann as Morata deal hits snag"

@SportWitness: "Diego Costa prepared to sign for Atletico and not play until January."

@DeadlineDayLive: "Real Madrid have received a ?200m bid from a team in China for Cristiano Ronaldo. He's been offered ?120m-a-year."

KIERAN GIBBS: The Arsenal defender is set to leave the club this summer, says the Evening Standard, with Brighton, Newcastle, Watford and Stoke all ready to pounce.

MOHAMED SALAH: Liverpool are getting no closer to bringing in the former Chelsea forward from Roma, reports the Liverpool Echo, with the Reds said to be refusing to meet an asking price that tops £35million.

