Transfer News - new Coutinho bid, Mbappe update and Bale

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY

The Daily Star claim Barcelona will offer Liverpool £120million to sign PHILIPPE COUTINHO. The Sun say Barcelona are increasingly confident of finalising a deal this week - potentially for £90million - despite Reds boss Jurgen Klopp saying the Brazilian playmaker will not be sold.

The Daily Express believe Chelsea are ready to challenge Manchester United for the signature of Real Madrid forward GARETH BALE, who will cost about £90million. Meanwhile, Metro say Real have abandoned their pursuit of KYLIAN MBAPPE to appease Bale.

The Daily Mail report that Stoke have agreed a three-year deal for Cameroon forward JEAN-ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING, who is out of contract at Schalke and will join on a free transfer.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

@MirrorFootball - Antonio Conte targets Virgil van Dijk as he demands more signings from Chelsea board.

@talkSPORT - David Silva planning Manchester City exit ahead of Las Palmas transfer.

@lequipe - Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira is the new priority for Paris St Germain. Discussions are ongoing with his club.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

GYLFI SIGURDSSON: E verton boss Ronald Koeman says the Toffees are close to securing a deal for the 27-year-old Swansea and Iceland midfielder, according to Sky Sports.

RIYAD MAHREZ: Sky Sport Italia believe Leicester have rejected a third bid - this time of around £31.6million - from Roma for the Algeria winger.

SERGI ROBERTO: Don Balon claim Chelsea, Manchester United and Monaco are all interested in a move for the 25-year-old Barcelona full-back, who could be available for around £36million.

Source: PA

