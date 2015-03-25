Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY

Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs circle for the rising star and the Daily Mirror claim Arsenal are one of them.

Boss Arsene Wenger has been spotted in Nice with chief executive Ivan Gazidis amid reports that the Gunners are preparing a bid for Mbappe which would blow their transfer record out of the water.

However, the Sun are reporting that Real Madrid have offered £118million for the France international.

ROMELU LUKAKU'S future is also a hot topic and Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign the Belgian striker, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to battle it out for Lukaku, who is ready to leave Everton, but they could now have competition from the Bundesliga outfit.

If Everton do lose Lukaku this summer then they will make a move for Leicester striker JAMIE VARDY, claims the Daily Express.

The Sun and the Mirror are reporting that Liverpool have won the race to sign highly-rated Southampton defender VIRGIL VAN DIJK.

The Reds will spend £60million on the centre-half having beaten off competition from Chelsea and Manchester City.

A number of national newspapers are reporting that Tottenham's CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN has said it would be difficult to turn down a move to Barcelona.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

@MirrorFootball: Arsenal and Liverpool target Alexandre Lacazette admits Premier League move would be "an interesting option".

@DailyStar_sport: Newcastle close to signing top Rafa Benitez targets Ruben Semedo and Marvin Zeegelaar.

@FabrizioRomano: Wojciech Szczesny ready to become new #Juventus player. 14M+2M add ons to #Arsenal. Contract until 2021. #transfers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

JOE HART: Set to be cast aside at Manchester City, the England goalkeeper could emerge as a target across the city at United if they lose David De Gea, reports the Daily Mail.

HECTOR BELLERIN: The Arsenal defender is the subject of interest from Barcelona, who are ready to offer £45million.

LEONARDO BONUCCI: The Sun are reporting that Chelsea have not given up hope of signing the Juventus defender this summer.

Source: PA

