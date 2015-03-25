 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Transfer fees commanded by average players are 'mind-boggling', says Roy Keane

29 August 2017 02:24

Roy Keane has claimed former team-mate Ryan Giggs would be worth £2billion in today's "mind-boggling" transfer market as clubs rake in massive fees for "average" players.

The Republic of Ireland assistant manager admitted his surprise at some of the figures which have been paid this summer, with Paris St Germain forking out a staggering £200million for Neymar and preparing to invest heavily once again in Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.

However, it is the prices which have been paid for players lower down the food chain which have surprised Keane.

He said: "It's mind-boggling, the figures that are out there - especially for the average players. If ever there was a time to be a professional player it's now. Average players are going for £35million. My goodness.

"I don't really analyse it too much, but that's the market place at the moment. There aren't many top players out there. The really big players are going for big money and it's filtering down now.

"When average players are going for £30-40million, it does make you scratch your head. But if the clubs are prepared to pay that, then it's not the players' fault."

Keane, of course, played in Sir Alex Ferguson's all-conquering Manchester United side alongside the likes of Peter Schmeichel, Jaap Stam, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Ruud van Nistelrooy, as well as Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who cost Real Madrid £80million when he left Old Trafford eight summers ago.

Asked what Van Nistelrooy would cost now, he replied with a smile: "Ruud would certainly be worth in the market now probably a billion."

"David Beckham?". "A billion." "Ryan Giggs?" "Two billion."

Asked further how much he himself might cost nowadays, he answered: "£3.75million, I think."

Source: PA

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.