Tranmere 0-5 Peterborough - 15-Nov-2017 : Match Report

Peterborough striker Danny Lloyd scored a hat-trick to knock 10-man Tranmere out of the FA Cup with a 5-0 win in their first-round replay at Prenton Park.
The National League side had managed a 1-1 draw away to their League One opponents when the teams first met 11 days ago, but were two goals down and reduced to 10 men after just 25 minutes.
Liverpool-born Lloyd returned to Merseyside to open the scoring after 16 minutes when he pounced on a defensive mix-up to slot the ball into an empty net, before thumping home from close range six minutes later.
Tranmere then lost midfielder Jay Harris for a lunge on Marcus Maddison to rule out any chance of a comeback.
It was one-way traffic in the second half, with Jack Baldwin grabbing the third before Lloyd completed his hat-trick and Maddison wrapped up the scoring from the penalty spot.
