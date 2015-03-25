Tranmere 0-5 Peterborough - 15-Nov-2017 : Match Report

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Danny Lloyd bags hat-trick as Peterborough crush TranmerePeterborough striker Danny Lloyd scored a hat-trick to knock 10-man Tranmere out of the FA Cup with a 5-0 win in their first-round replay at Prenton Park.The National League side had managed a 1-1 draw away to their League One opponents when the teams first met 11 days ago, but were two goals down and reduced to 10 men after just 25 minutes.Liverpool-born Lloyd returned to Merseyside to open the scoring after 16 minutes when he pounced on a defensive mix-up to slot the ball into an empty net, before thumping home from close range six minutes later.Tranmere then lost midfielder Jay Harris for a lunge on Marcus Maddison to rule out any chance of a comeback.It was one-way traffic in the second half, with Jack Baldwin grabbing the third before Lloyd completed his hat-trick and Maddison wrapped up the scoring from the penalty spot.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker