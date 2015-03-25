 
  1. Football
  2. Tranmere Rovers

Tranmere 0-5 Peterborough - 15-Nov-2017 : Match Report

15 November 2017 09:49
Danny Lloyd bags hat-trick as Peterborough crush Tranmere

Peterborough striker Danny Lloyd scored a hat-trick to knock 10-man Tranmere out of the FA Cup with a 5-0 win in their first-round replay at Prenton Park.

The National League side had managed a 1-1 draw away to their League One opponents when the teams first met 11 days ago, but were two goals down and reduced to 10 men after just 25 minutes.

Liverpool-born Lloyd returned to Merseyside to open the scoring after 16 minutes when he pounced on a defensive mix-up to slot the ball into an empty net, before thumping home from close range six minutes later.

Tranmere then lost midfielder Jay Harris for a lunge on Marcus Maddison to rule out any chance of a comeback.

It was one-way traffic in the second half, with Jack Baldwin grabbing the third before Lloyd completed his hat-trick and Maddison wrapped up the scoring from the penalty spot.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as