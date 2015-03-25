Tottenham Hotspur V West Ham at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

Danny Rose is likely to be missing again as Tottenham play their second game in 48 hours, at home to West Ham on Thursday.
Rose will be assessed after damaging the knee which forced him to miss the start of the season.
Harry Kane should return after dropping to the bench for Tuesday's 2-0 win at Swansea because of a heavy cold, while Victor Wanyama could make his first start since August following a knee problem.
West Ham have a host of injury worries for the trip to face Tottenham with Aaron Cresswell the latest concern.
Defender Cresswell had to go off against West Brom with a back problem on Tuesday, Michail Antonio remains a doubt with a groin injury, Andre Ayew has been struggling with a tight hamstring and Reece Oxford sprained an ankle in training.
Diafra Sakho, James Collins, Jose Fonte and Sam Byram are also on the casualty list ahead of Thursday's Premier League match.
Source: PAR