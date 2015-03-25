Tottenham Hotspur V West Ham at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Rose doubtful before Hammers clashDanny Rose is likely to be missing again as Tottenham play their second game in 48 hours, at home to West Ham on Thursday.Rose will be assessed after damaging the knee which forced him to miss the start of the season.Harry Kane should return after dropping to the bench for Tuesday's 2-0 win at Swansea because of a heavy cold, while Victor Wanyama could make his first start since August following a knee problem.West Ham have a host of injury worries for the trip to face Tottenham with Aaron Cresswell the latest concern.Defender Cresswell had to go off against West Brom with a back problem on Tuesday, Michail Antonio remains a doubt with a groin injury, Andre Ayew has been struggling with a tight hamstring and Reece Oxford sprained an ankle in training.Diafra Sakho, James Collins, Jose Fonte and Sam Byram are also on the casualty list ahead of Thursday's Premier League match.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker