Tottenham Hotspur V West Brom at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Defender Danny Rose looks likely to be rested for Tottenham's West Brom clashDanny Rose is likely to drop out of the starting line-up for Tottenham's game at home to West Brom on Saturday.Rose played 90 minutes against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday but Ben Davies is expected to come back in, while Kieran Trippier could also replace Serge Aurier on the right.Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are out. Erik Lamela is still regaining match sharpness.West Brom caretaker manager Gary Megson reported no fresh injury problems ahead of the trip to Wembley.Belgium international Nacer Chadli remains sidelined by a hip injury.Scotland midfielder James Morrison is recovering from surgery on his Achilles.

