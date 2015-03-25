 
Tottenham Hotspur V West Brom at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

24 November 2017 08:09
Defender Danny Rose looks likely to be rested for Tottenham's West Brom clash

Danny Rose is likely to drop out of the starting line-up for Tottenham's game at home to West Brom on Saturday.

Rose played 90 minutes against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday but Ben Davies is expected to come back in, while Kieran Trippier could also replace Serge Aurier on the right.

Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are out. Erik Lamela is still regaining match sharpness.

West Brom caretaker manager Gary Megson reported no fresh injury problems ahead of the trip to Wembley.

Belgium international Nacer Chadli remains sidelined by a hip injury.

Scotland midfielder James Morrison is recovering from surgery on his Achilles.

