 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur V Stoke at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

08 December 2017 03:13
Tottenham missing Sanchez, Alderweireld and Wanyama against Stoke

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is suspended for Saturday's Premier League game at home to Stoke.

Sanchez is serving the first part of a three-match ban following his red card against Watford last weekend.

Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama remain out with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Stoke will be without Bruno Martins Indi and Jese Rodriguez.

Martins Indi could be sidelined for eight weeks with the groin injury he suffered in last weekend's victory over Swansea while Jese has had to rush home to Gran Canaria to be with his seriously ill baby son.

With Martins Indi absent, boss Mark Hughes could decide to bring Geoff Cameron straight back in. The United States international is finally available again six weeks after suffering a concussion in training.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.