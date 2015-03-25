Tottenham Hotspur V Stoke at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Tottenham missing Sanchez, Alderweireld and Wanyama against StokeTottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is suspended for Saturday's Premier League game at home to Stoke.Sanchez is serving the first part of a three-match ban following his red card against Watford last weekend.Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama remain out with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.Stoke will be without Bruno Martins Indi and Jese Rodriguez.Martins Indi could be sidelined for eight weeks with the groin injury he suffered in last weekend's victory over Swansea while Jese has had to rush home to Gran Canaria to be with his seriously ill baby son.With Martins Indi absent, boss Mark Hughes could decide to bring Geoff Cameron straight back in. The United States international is finally available again six weeks after suffering a concussion in training.

