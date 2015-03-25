Tottenham Hotspur V Stoke at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is suspended for Saturday's Premier League game at home to Stoke.
Sanchez is serving the first part of a three-match ban following his red card against Watford last weekend.
Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama remain out with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.
Stoke will be without Bruno Martins Indi and Jese Rodriguez.
Martins Indi could be sidelined for eight weeks with the groin injury he suffered in last weekend's victory over Swansea while Jese has had to rush home to Gran Canaria to be with his seriously ill baby son.
With Martins Indi absent, boss Mark Hughes could decide to bring Geoff Cameron straight back in. The United States international is finally available again six weeks after suffering a concussion in training.
