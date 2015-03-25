Tottenham Hotspur V Liverpool at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

Danny Rose could make long-awaited Tottenham return against LiverpoolDanny Rose could make his first Premier League appearance in almost nine months when Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday.Rose has been out with a knee injury and is unlikely to start at Wembley but could be named among the substitutes. Ben Davies has recovered from illness and Dele Alli is back after serving a Champions League suspension.Mousa Dembele (hip) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are both out, however, while the game will also come too soon for Erik Lamela, who is close to overcoming an injury to his hips.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set for a recall for the trip.The midfielder was rested for the 7-0 Champions League victory over Maribor but will return at Wembley, meaning that James Milner could well miss out despite his impressive midweek performance.Simon Mignolet will return in goal and Joe Gomez could come into defence as Jurgen Klopp continues to rotate his young full-backs.

Source: PAR

