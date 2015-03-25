 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur V Liverpool at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

20 October 2017 08:18
Danny Rose could make long-awaited Tottenham return against Liverpool

Danny Rose could make his first Premier League appearance in almost nine months when Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday.

Rose has been out with a knee injury and is unlikely to start at Wembley but could be named among the substitutes. Ben Davies has recovered from illness and Dele Alli is back after serving a Champions League suspension.

Mousa Dembele (hip) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are both out, however, while the game will also come too soon for Erik Lamela, who is close to overcoming an injury to his hips.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set for a recall for the trip.

The midfielder was rested for the 7-0 Champions League victory over Maribor but will return at Wembley, meaning that James Milner could well miss out despite his impressive midweek performance.

Simon Mignolet will return in goal and Joe Gomez could come into defence as Jurgen Klopp continues to rotate his young full-backs.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the