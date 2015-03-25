Tottenham Hotspur V Brighton at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's Premier League game against Brighton.
Davinson Sanchez is suspended while Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) both remain sidelined.
Danny Rose and Serge Aurier could be rotated in as full-backs and Erik Lamela is in contention to start.
Brighton boss Chris Hughton has reported no fresh injury concerns.
Steve Sidwell remains the only absentee as he continues his rehabilitation from a back problem, with Brighton looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield three days ago.
Hughton, though, could recall Anthony Knockaert to his starting line-up after he missed out against the Terriers.
