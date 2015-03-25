Tottenham Hotspur V AFC Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

Mousa Dembele is struggling to be fit in time for Tottenham's game at home to Bournemouth.
Dembele is more likely to return next week as he nears recovery from an ankle problem while Victor Wanyama is still out with a knee injury.
Danny Rose and Erik Lamela are back in training following knee and hip injuries respectively but both are still a few weeks away from full fitness.
The Cherries will be without defender Brad Smith after he suffered a hip muscle problem on international duty with Australia.
Scotland midfielder Ryan Fraser has sustained a hamstring injury, as has Norway forward Josh King, but neither are expected to be long-term absentees.
Defender Tyrone Mings has been sidelined with a back problem, while forward Callum Wilson continues to step up his rehabilitation following a serious knee injury.
Source: PAR